Aliaksei Protas headshot

Aliaksei Protas Injury: Hasn't yet resumed on-ice work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Head coach Spencer Carbery said Thursday that Protas (foot) is progressing in his recovery but hasn't yet resumed on-ice work.

Protas sustained a foot injury in early April and was considered week-to-week at the time. While he seems to be trending in the right direction, he'll be sidelined for Thursday's regular-season finale against the Penguins, and his status for the Capitals' first-round playoff series against Montreal seems to be up in the air.

Aliaksei Protas
Washington Capitals
