NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 27

Sunday is an ideal schedule layout to me as a hockey fan. We have four Game 4s, and none of these series can be a sweep. Every home team won the previous outing at home and will be looking to tie up their respective series. Of course, I'm not here to wax poetic about the stakes for these teams and viewer excitement. I'm here to help you find some DFS success. First puck drops at 1 p.m. EDT. Onto the recommendations!

SLATE PREVIEW

This is a case where even in the playoffs there is goaltending uncertainty. A piece of that is in Edmonton, where it's about whether Calvin Pickard goes again or if Stuart Skinner gets another chase. I'd imagine it's Pickard, but also I don't think it really matters from a DFS perspective. It's the Capitals-Canadiens matchup where things get more interesting. Sam Montembeault's injury likely won't impact your DFS netminding choice, though Jakub Dobes would likely make things a bit easier for Washington. What is entirely plausible is that you might want to start Logan Thompson if he's available. Given how he looked getting off the ice in Game 3, I think there's a good chance he can't go Sunday with Charlie Lindgren a legitimate step down.

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen, CAR at NJD ($7,800): This season, the Hurricanes allowed a league-low 24.9 shots on net. While they've conceded an average of 29 this series, we're in the postseason and one of those matchups went into double overtime. And Andersen has been up to the task with a .943 save percentage. The Devils finished 20th in goals per game this season with only the Wild worse among the other playoff teams.

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. WPG ($7,300): If I were to take a gamble on a goalie Sunday, it would be Binnington. Connor Hellebuyck and his lofty salary has struggled twice this series. Darcy Kuemper has to face down Edmonton's offense on the road. Washington and Montreal carry injured starters. Binnington was better at home this season, which is to say he posted a 2.55 GAA and .904 save percentage in St. Louis. If you're feeling adventurous with your netminder, he'd be the one I'd go with.

VALUE PLAY

Aliaksei Protas, WAS at MON ($5,900): There is an expectation Protas will return to the lineup for the Capitals. It will be his first playoff game, and his first appearance in over three weeks. I'm willing to take a shot on Protas as he'll presumably go right back to the top line with Dylan Strome and Alex Ovechkin. Playing there helped him tally 30 goals this season. The Canadiens produced a 3.18 GAA on the year while Minnesota was the next worst among the remaining clubs at 2.88.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Kings at Oilers

Quinton Byfield (C - $6,400), Kevin Fiala (W - $7,000), Alex Laferriere ($5,300)

The Kings have opted for the new hotness: Five forwards on the top power-play unit. For them, that's meant their first trio up front with Fiala and Byfield running the point. The Oilers have already allowed 16 goals this series.

Byfield didn't register a point in Game 3, but did notch three from his first two outings. That has come after he managed 10 from the last nine heading into the postseason. Fiala has picked up four points so far, all coming on the power play. Even if there's not as much man-advantage time to be had for the Kings, 21 of Fiala's 35 goals came at even-strength. Laferriere notched 42 points and has been scoreless so far during the playoffs, yet posted seven across the final seven games of the regular season.

DEFENSEMEN

Josh Morrissey, WPG at STL ($5,900): Just because I'd consider rolling the dice on Binnington doesn't mean I don't trust Morrissey. He supplied two assists in the opener after 62 points overall. Morrissey has logged over 21 minutes in every game this series, including over three with the extra man. One of his assists came on the power play, which should be useful as the Blues ranked 28th in penalty-kill percentage.

Alexandre Carrier, MON vs. WAS ($4,600): If you want to try to save some salary on your blueline, Carrier could be the one to deliver bang for your DFS buck. After escaping Nashville, he tallied 18 points in 51 games with the Habs while blocking 120 shots. Carrier has seeing top-pairing minutes in the playoffs next to Mike Matheson, a veteran duo that takes some of the pressure off dynamic rookie Lane Hutson. And during this series, he's accumulated 11 blocks, two assists, and five shots. Even if Logan Thompson can play, I'd be happy to take a shot on Carrier. But if Charlie Lindgren with his .894 save percentage gets the nod, that'll be a more favorable matchup.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.