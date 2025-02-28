Andreas Athanasiou News: Recalled by Chicago
Athanasiou was recalled from AHL Rockford on Friday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.
Athanasiou appeared in five games for Chicago earlier this year, and he was held without a point while recording five hits, four blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. He missed time with a wrist injury earlier in the year but has made 16 appearances in the AHL, recording eight goals, eight assists and 18 PIM. The 30-year-old will likely serve in a depth role but could compete for time in the lineup, especially as the trade deadline approaches.
