Andrei Kuzmenko News: Draws into lineup, grabs apple

Kuzmenko notched an assist in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.

Kuzmenko had been scratched in the previous two games, but he checked back in with Ryan Lomberg (personal) away from the team. The helper was Kuzmenko's first point since Nov. 11 -- he was originally credited with an assist Nov. 25, but it was later taken away. The winger now has 10 points, 30 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 26 outings, and it doesn't look like his place in the lineup is safe. Look for Kuzmenko to compete with Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr for playing time when the Flames have their full complement of forwards.