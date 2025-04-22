Anthony Cirelli Injury: Can't finish contest

Cirelli (undisclosed) did not finish Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Panthers, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Cirelli left the bench a couple of times in the second period and didn't return after the second departure. There was no information on his status after the contest. His status for Game 2 on Thursday is up in the air -- if Cirelli can't play, Mitchell Chaffee would likely enter the lineup.