Anthony Cirelli News: Hits 50-point plateau

Cirelli scored a goal Saturday in a 6-4 loss to Utah.

Cirelli is heating up at the right time for fantasy managers locked in playoff battles. The Lightning forward has four goals and five points in his last four outings. Cirelli's goal Saturday was his 24th of the season and his 50th point. He might hit the 60-point plateau this campaign if he can carry momentum over the next few weeks. That would help fantasy managers make a late-season run.