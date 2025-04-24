Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Anthony Cirelli headshot

Anthony Cirelli News: Set to play in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 3:28pm

Cirelli (undisclosed) will play against Florida in Game 2 on Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Cirelli was regarded as a game-time decision after exiting Game 1 on Tuesday due to the injury. He had 27 goals and 59 points across 80 appearances during the regular season. Cirelli is projected to skate on the second line alongside Brandon Hagel and Jake Guentzel versus the Panthers.

Anthony Cirelli
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now