Artemi Panarin News: Pair of points in win

Panarin scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Panarin's goal put the Rangers ahead 2-0 in the second period, and he set up the first of Vincent Trocheck's two tallies in the final frame. This was Panarin's fourth multi-point effort during his eight-game point streak (six goals, six assists). The 33-year-old winger is up to 29 tallies, 71 points, 198 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over 65 appearances this season. Panarin is poised to reach the 30-goal mark for the fifth time in his 10-year NHL career, and he's likely to finish above a point-per-game pace for the eighth year in a row.