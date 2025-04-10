Fantasy Hockey
Artemi Panarin headshot

Artemi Panarin News: Scores 300th career goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Panarin scored a goal and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Flyers.

Panarin's second-period tally was the 300th goal of his career. The winger is warm on offense with four goals and five assists over his last six outings while continuing to be one of the Rangers' most consistent performers. He's up to 35 goals, 84 points, 228 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 76 appearances.

Artemi Panarin
New York Rangers
