Artemi Panarin News: Scores 300th career goal

Panarin scored a goal and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Flyers.

Panarin's second-period tally was the 300th goal of his career. The winger is warm on offense with four goals and five assists over his last six outings while continuing to be one of the Rangers' most consistent performers. He's up to 35 goals, 84 points, 228 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 76 appearances.