Artemi Panarin News: Two helpers in Saturday's loss
Panarin notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
Both helpers came in the third period after the Rangers were already down 5-1, a last gasp of competitiveness before the team was officially eliminated from the playoffs. Panarin has gone down swinging on a disappointing season for the Blueshirts, producing five multi-point performances in the last eight games while racking up six goals and 14 points, and the 33-year-old needs one more points over New York's last two contests to reach 90 for the fourth straight season, and the fifth time in his career.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now