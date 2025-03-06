Blake Coleman News: Gets on scoresheet in overtime loss

Coleman notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Coleman's offense surged with 12 points over 13 outings in January, but it crashed just as hard -- prior to Wednesday, he had gone 11 games without a point. The 33-year-old snapped the drought by setting up Joel Farabee's first-period tally. Coleman reached the 30-point mark for the seventh year in a row, and while he has an outside chance at 40, he won't come anywhere near his 30-goal, 54-point effort from 2023-24. The veteran checking forward has added 147 shots on net, 127 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 62 appearances this season.