This article is part of our Category Targets series.

Coleman has earned two goals and one assist in the last two games after failing to earn a point in six consecutive contests. He is showing signs of heating up down the stretch, which the low-scoring Flames could desperately use as the team attempts to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot. Coleman has been credited with 23 shots on net and 16 hits in his past eight outings. Calgary plays six times, including two matchups versus San Jose, one against Anaheim and a crucial meeting with Minnesota during a busy four-game week.

Hopefully, fantasy managers discovered under-the-radar gems on the waiver wire this campaign, and this column helped pave the way for league success and contributed to championships.

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your fantasy squad. With the regular season set to close on April 17, the final edition of Category Targets for the 2024-25 campaign will cover the remaining week and a half on the schedule.

Let's get into the suggestions for your consideration.

Blake Coleman, C/LW/RW, Flames (29% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

Andrei Kuzmenko, LW/RW, Kings (20% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

After seven straight games without a point, Kuzmenko has heated up with Los Angeles. He has registered five goals and 11 points in his last nine outings, including three tallies and four helpers across his four-game point spree. Kuzmenko is playing for his third team this season, and now that he's emerged from his adjustment period, he is back to producing as a top-line winger should. He also occupies a spot on the first power-play unit, but he has just two assists on the man advantage. Still, the potential for more points is there for Kuzmenko, especially with the Kings scheduled to play three games this week and three more times a week later.

Scott Wedgewood, G, Avalanche (20% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

Wedgewood could split starts with Mackenzie Blackwood in Colorado's final four games of 2024-25 this week. They both got two outings last week, and Wedgewood stopped 46 of 50 shots en route to going 1-0-1 with a .920 save percentage. He has posted a record of 11-4-1 with two shutouts, a 2.00 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 17 appearances for Colorado this season. The Avalanche play four times in six days to wrap up their regular-season schedule, including a weekend back-to-back. Wedgewood may receive two starts to keep Blackwood fresh before the playoffs.

Cam Fowler, D, Blues (19% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Blocks

Fowler has been held off the scoresheet on only one occasion in his last six appearances, accumulating two goals and seven assists. He has one goal and five helpers during his three-game point streak. Since being acquired from Anaheim in mid-December, Fowler has compiled nine goals, 34 points, 62 shots on net and 57 blocked shots in 47 outings for St. Louis. The Blues have only four games remaining but play three times this week.

Ryan McDonagh, D, Lightning (15% rostered) for Assists/Points/Blocks/Plus-Minus

McDonagh hasn't been the 40-point producer he used to be for a while now, but he has been rolling offensively since March 6. He has one goal and nine assists in his last 15 appearances thanks to regular shifts alongside Tampa Bay's top two lines. McDonagh has added 15 shots and 28 blocks during that span. He also leads the league with a plus-41 rating. If the 35-year-old defender continues his late-season surge, McDonagh could provide solid category coverage in Tampa Bay's final six games of the 2024-25 regular season, which includes four outings this week.

Jackson Blake, RW, Hurricanes (9% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/PP

Blake has generated four goals on 24 shots and nine points in his last 10 outings, including two markers and two helpers on the man advantage. He has been clicking on the top line with Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis at even strength while seeing time on the first power-play combination. The 21-year-old Blake has climbed into the top 10 point producers among rookies and has plenty of offensive promise across Carolina's remaining six games, including four matches this week.

Trevor Zegras, C/LW, Ducks (7% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Since March 9, Zegras has been all over the scoresheet. He has four goals and 12 points in his last 14 appearances and hasn't gone more than two straight games without earning at least one point. Zegras has collected 93 shots and 42 hits through 51 appearances, and the 24-year-old is poised to conclude the campaign on a high note offensively. Anaheim has six games remaining, including four contests this week.

James Reimer, G, Sabres (5% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

Reimer has emerged as a solid spot starter down the stretch. He has won six games in a row, stopping 164 of 181 shots. Eight of the 17 goals he allowed in that stretch came in victories over Pittsburgh and Washington, but he was excellent in triumphs over Winnipeg, Tampa Bay and Ottawa (twice). Buffalo has six games remaining, and Reimer could see most of the starts due to the struggles of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The Sabres play four times this week, including a back-to-back situation.

Ryan Leonard, RW, Capitals (4% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

Leonard has racked up 14 hits in four games after joining Washington from the college ranks. His only point was an empty-netter against Chicago on Friday, but the opportunity for more production down the home stretch should be tantalizing for potential fantasy managers. Leonard has skated in the top six, and his skill as a goal-scorer will become more evident as he gains experience. The 20-year-old forward has plenty of keeper value and could be worthy of a depth roster spot in standard leagues in the Capitals' final five games of the regular season.

Jimmy Snuggerud, RW, Blues (1% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots

Snuggerud has topped 16 minutes of playing time in two straight contests, earning two assists and two shots. He has been logging time on the top line with Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich at even strength while seeing action with Brayden Schenn and Jake Neighbours on the power play. The 20-year-old Snuggerud possesses considerable offensive upside in St. Louis' final four games of the regular season, especially with Dylan Holloway out week-to-week because of a lower-body injury.