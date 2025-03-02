Fantasy Hockey
Brad Marchand headshot

Brad Marchand Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Marchand (upper body) won't play against Minnesota on Sunday, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports.

Marchand will miss at least one game after being injured in Saturday's 3-2 win over Pittsburgh. He has accumulated 21 goals, 47 points, 175 shots on net, 66 hits and 62 PIM through 61 appearances this season. Due to Marchand's absence, Georgi Merkulov will occupy a top-six role in Sunday's lineup.

Brad Marchand
Boston Bruins
