Brandon Montour Injury: Injured Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Montour (upper body) won't finish Saturday's game versus the Flames.

Montour was injured in the first period and was unable to return. The 30-year-old defenseman's injury comes at a decent time -- the Kraken don't play again until Feb. 22 versus the Panthers, so he shouldn't miss any additional time if it's a short-term issue. If it ends up being a more serious injury, the Kraken will likely need to call up a defenseman, though they could fill the gap if Ryker Evans (upper body) gets healthy during the break.

