Brandon Montour News: Matches career high in goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Montour scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-2 win over Utah.

Montour has matched his career high in goals (16), and he's surged to get there with six tallies over seven outings in March. He's also picked up three assists this month. The 30-year-old defenseman has occasionally looked like the Kraken's top blueliner this season, and this is one of his best stretches. Overall, he's at 37 points, 192 shots on net, 79 blocked shots, 70 hits and a minus-12 rating through 66 appearances, four points better than what he did in the same number of games in the 2023-24 regular season with the Panthers.

