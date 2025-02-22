Brendan Gallagher News: One of each in win

Gallagher scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Gallagher has back-to-back multi-point efforts sandwiched around the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The 32-year-old has also racked up five goals and three assists over his last 12 outings for one of his more productive stretches of the campaign. For the season, the winger is at 15 goals, 10 helpers, 107 shots on net, 63 hits, 25 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 57 appearances. He continues to primarily play on the third line and second power-play unit.