NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 25

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are three games on the NHL slate Friday. Montreal hosts Washington down 2-0 in their best-of-seven series, Carolina travels to New Jersey up 2-0, and Edmonton needs a victory at home in a 2-0 hole to LA. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Sam Montembeault, MON vs. WAS ($7,200): Montembeault has looked good so far despite losing twice in Washington. He's building off his best season where he went 31-24-7 with four shutouts, a 2.82 GAA and .901 save percentage. Montembeault will need to shine if the Habs want to avoid going down 3-0 in the series.

Jacob Markstrom, NJ vs. CAR ($7,400): Markstrom has been solid against Carolina by only giving up five goals on 71 shots. He also carries a 2.87 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 28 career playoff appearances.

VALUE PLAYS

Brendan Gallagher, MON vs. WAS ($3,700): Gallagher has notched one assist and five shots through the first two games of this series while logging 18:04 in Game 2. He potted 21 goals on the season, the first time in six years he reached the 20-goal mark.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, WAS at MON ($4,800): Dubois turned his career around this season after a tough 2023-24 campaign in LA as he tallied 20 goals and 46 assists and picked up a helper on Connor McMichael's empty netter Wednesday.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Oilers vs. Kings

Connor McDavid (C - $9,000), Leon Draisaitl (C - $8,500), Corey Perry (W - $3,100)

McDavid went off for 14 points in his previous five games before being held off the scoresheet Wednesday. Draisaitl has managed goals in each of his last two after missing the last seven during the regular season. Perry posted a goal and assist in Game 1 while coming in at a very reasonable salary. The Oilers have their backs against the wall down 2-0, so look for their stars to take control.

DEFENSEMEN

Lane Hutson, MON vs. WAS ($4,800): Hutson has been sensational this season with a combined six goals and 62 assists, including two of the latter during Game 1. He also quarterbacks the Habs' top power play where he's totaled 27 points.

Dougie Hamilton, NJ vs. CAR ($5,500): Hamilton returned to action just in time for the final game of the regular season after missing 18 with a lower-body injury. He posted an assist on Tuesday and leads the line on the first man-advantage having notched 15 points there.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.