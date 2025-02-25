Bryan Rust Injury: Suiting up in Philadelphia

Rust (lower body) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's road divisional matchup against the Flyers, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

While Rust was placed on injured reserve Feb. 8 as a result of his lower-body injury, the right-shot winger has missed back-to-back games due to an illness. The 32-year-old will serve in a top-line capacity beside Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell in Tuesday's game. Rust has accounted for 20 markers, 22 helpers and a minus-21 rating across 48 appearances in 2024-25.