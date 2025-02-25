Fantasy Hockey
Bryan Rust headshot

Bryan Rust Injury: Suiting up in Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Rust (lower body) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's road divisional matchup against the Flyers, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

While Rust was placed on injured reserve Feb. 8 as a result of his lower-body injury, the right-shot winger has missed back-to-back games due to an illness. The 32-year-old will serve in a top-line capacity beside Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell in Tuesday's game. Rust has accounted for 20 markers, 22 helpers and a minus-21 rating across 48 appearances in 2024-25.

Bryan Rust
Pittsburgh Penguins
