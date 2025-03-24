Bryan Rust News: Stays hot offensively

Rust netted two goals, provided an assist and fired three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Rust found the back of the net twice in the opening period with the first of his two tallies being a power-play goal. His two goals were within five minutes of each other and then got involved early in the second period with the primary assist on Evgeni Malkin's power-play tally. The 32-year-old Rust has five points in his last two games and is heating up at the right time for the Penguins. If he can bring this momentum into the final few weeks of the regular season, Rust has a real shot to set a new career high in points. He needs just four tallies to tie his previous best of 58 points from the 2021-22 campaign. Overall, Rust has 25 goals, 29 assists and 156 shots on net in 61 appearances. He has good fantasy value in most formats for the fantasy playoffs.