Cale Makar Injury: Game-time decision Saturday

Makar (illness) will be a game-time decision versus the United States on Saturday at the 4 Nations Face-Off, per Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Makar participated in Saturday's morning skate after skipping Friday's session. He logged a game-high 28:06 of ice time versus Sweden on Wednesday in Canada's 4-3 overtime win. If Makar is unavailable to play, Thomas Harley is with Team Canada as an emergency option.