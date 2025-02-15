Cale Makar Injury: Game-time decision Saturday
Makar (illness) will be a game-time decision versus the United States on Saturday at the 4 Nations Face-Off, per Dan Rosen of NHL.com.
Makar participated in Saturday's morning skate after skipping Friday's session. He logged a game-high 28:06 of ice time versus Sweden on Wednesday in Canada's 4-3 overtime win. If Makar is unavailable to play, Thomas Harley is with Team Canada as an emergency option.
