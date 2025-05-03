NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 3

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Game 7! Of all the opening series, the Avs and Stars were the teams I figured had the best chance of going to seven, and here we are. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EDT. For DFS purposes, you have a salary of $50,000 to allot to six players. One is your Captain, who earns 1.5 times the points, but with an elevated salary. On DraftKings, you're allowed to choose goalies, though I wouldn't personally want Jake Oettinger or Mackenzie Blackwood on my roster. Here is who I ended up with.

CAPTAIN

Martin Necas, COL at DAL ($13,500): Games 2 through 4 were iffy for Necas, but he's gotten right back into gear with two points in each of his last two outings. He also directed six shots on net Thursday. It's only six games, but the Stars have been porous defensively having allowed an average of 35.7 shots.

FLEX

Roope Hintz, DAL vs. COL ($8,000): No Jason Robertson? No problem! Hintz has enjoyed a stellar series with 23 shots and six points from his last two appearances. Given that he's notched at least 28 goals and 65 points in each of the last four seasons, his latest production isn't surprising.

Thomas Harley, DAL vs. COL ($7,800): Even the Stars seem to have given up on Miro Heiskanen coming back soon. Harley tallied 50 points this season and has been Dallas's No. 1 blueliner this postseason. Including some overtime, he's averaged 28:19 this series. He's also posted a point in four matchups, at least two shots from each of his last three, and 19 blocked shots this series.

Gabriel Landeskog, COL at DAL ($7,200): I didn't necessarily expect Landeskog to be much more than a great story for Colorado during the playoffs. But he's been able to genuinely contribute with two multi-point efforts and eight shots across his last three outings. As for Jake Oettinger, he's posted an .894 save percentage through his last 10 starts.

Devon Toews, COL at DAL ($7,000): You don't need defensemen in your lineup for a single-game contest. But with the way the salaries shook out, I ended up with two. Toews is not Cale Makar, though he's managed between 44 and 57 points in each of his last four campaigns. He's also supplied an assist in three straight games. Toews has also picked up at least three blocked shots three times this series.

Tyler Seguin, DAL vs. COL ($6,400): The Stars got a boost right before the playoffs as Seguin returned in the regular-season finale after missing a few months. He's been solid since with two goals, two assists, and 12 shots. Meanwhile, Mackenzie Blackwood's save percentage sits at .886 through his last 10 appearances.

