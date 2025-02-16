Cale Makar Injury: Slated to be game-time call

Makar (illness) participated in Sunday's optional practice and will likely be a game-time decision for Monday's 4 Nations Face-Off game against Finland, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.

Makar sat out Saturday's 3-1 loss to the United States despite partaking in the morning skate. He remains day-to-day ahead of a must-win game for Canada on Monday. If Canada secures a regulation win over Finland, the team advances to Thursday's championship matchup against Team USA.