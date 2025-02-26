Fantasy Hockey
Cale Makar headshot

Cale Makar News: Dishes two assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Makar notched two power-play assists, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Makar has three goals and six helpers over seven outings in February in NHL play. The 26-year-old blueliner had a hand in both of Nathan MacKinnon's third-period tallies Wednesday. Makar continues to play at an elite level on the blue line, racking up 22 goals, 44 assists, 28 power-play points, 187 shots on net, 96 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 60 appearances. A 30-goal campaign is within reason, and he should also push toward a second straight 90-point season.

Cale Makar
Colorado Avalanche
