Cale Makar News: Finds twine Tuesday

Makar scored a goal on five shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Makar wasn't initially credited for the Avalanche's first goal, but it was later ruled his shot got through without hitting another Colorado player in front of the net. The quest for 30 goals remains too close to call -- Makar is up to 27 on the year, and he's scored three of them, as well as adding four assists, over his last five games. For the season, he's at 82 points, 224 shots on net, 110 blocked shots and a plus-27 rating through 72 outings. He's guaranteed to finish at or above a point-per-game pace for the fifth year in a row, and his career-high 90 points from 2023-24 is still within reach.