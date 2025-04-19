Cale Makar News: Garners power-play assist

Makar logged a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Stars in Game 1.

Makar set up Nathan MacKinnon's second-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. Those two players figure to be bellwethers for the Avalanche's fortunes in the playoffs, and they're off to a good start. Makar had momentum entering the postseason, earning 17 points over his previous 13 outings before taking rest in the last two games of the regular season. Overall, he had career highs in goals (30) and points (92) in 2024-25, while adding a plus-28 rating, 246 shots on net and 128 blocked shots over 80 appearances in the regular season.