Cale Makar News: Nets goal vs. Calgary

Makar scored a goal and took four shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flames.

Makar matched his previous career-best mark in goals with 28, a figure he also reached during the 2021-22 season, The star defenseman has recorded at least 85 points for the third time across his last four seasons, and his role as one of the most productive blueliners in the league is not under any question. He's ending the regular season on a strong note, racking up 10 points (four goals, six assists) over his last eight appearances.