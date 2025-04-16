Cale Makar News: Participates in practice

Makar (rest) participated in Wednesday's practice session, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports, indicating that he should be available for the start of the postseason.

Makar sat out Colorado's final two regular-season games for rest purposes, but he should unsurprisingly be back in action for the start of the playoffs. He recorded points in 10 of his last 13 appearances of the regular season, recording six goals, 11 assists, 29 blocked shots, seven hits and a plus-5 rating while averaging 26:08 of ice time.