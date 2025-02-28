Cale Makar News: Pockets helper in win

Makar notched an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Makar has four helpers over his last three games after assisting on Jack Drury's game-winning tally Friday. In February, Makar amassed three goals and seven assists across eight NHL appearances while also playing with Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off. The superstar defenseman is up to 67 points (28 on the power play), 190 shots on net, 97 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 61 appearances this season.