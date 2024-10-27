Cale Makar News: Point streak up to nine games

Makar notched an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Makar kept his point streak alive with a helper on Ross Colton's goal with 4:59 left in the third period. The 25-year-old Makar has found the scoresheet in all nine games, racking up a total of three goals, 13 assists, 22 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating. The superstar blueliner is playing at a level that's above even his impressive skills, and he should have no trouble finishing above a point-per-game pace in 2024-25 even if he regresses a bit.