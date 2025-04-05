Cale Makar News: Sets career high in points, games

Makar posted an assist, two shots on goal and four blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Blues.

The helper was Makar's 91st point of the season, surpassing his previous career high of 90 from the 2023-24 campaign. He also skated in his 78th contest of the season, which is a personal best for a defenseman who's had more than his share of injuries early in his career. He's at 30 goals, 61 helpers, 243 shots on net, 123 blocked shots, 50 hits and a plus-31 rating in 2024-25, and he's earned three goals and four assists during his active four-game point streak.