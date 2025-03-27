Cale Makar News: Supplies pair of helpers

Makar logged two assists, including one on the power play, and blocked four shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Kings.

Makar has three goals and six assists over his last six outings. The 26-year-old defenseman continues to make the remarkable look routine while playing a massive role on the Avalanche's top pairing. For the season, he's contributed 27 goals, 57 helpers, 34 power-play points, 224 shots on net, 114 blocked shots and a plus-28 rating over 73 appearances.