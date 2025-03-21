Cale Makar News: Two points in Ottawa

Makar scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 51- win over the Senators.

Both points came in the first period as Colorado roared out to a 4-0 lead. Makar continues to pile up points, leading all NHL defensemen with 26 goals and 81 points through 70 appearances, and he's got a shot at recording the first 30-goal campaign by a blueliner since Mike Green potted 31 for the Capitals in 2008-09.