Cam Atkinson headshot

Cam Atkinson News: Heads to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 12:16pm

Atkinson cleared waivers and was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Wednesday, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Atkinson logged 9:21 of ice time in Tampa Bay's 6-2 win over Columbus on Tuesday despite being put on waivers earlier in the day. However, Tampa Bay acquired Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde from Seattle on Wednesday, which likely influenced the Lightning's decision to send Atkinson to the minors.

Cam Atkinson
Tampa Bay Lightning
