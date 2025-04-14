Cameron Lund News: Set to return against Vancouver
Lund (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Canucks, NHL.com reports.
Lund was unavailable for Sunday's game against the Flames due to his illness, but he'll be back in action for the second half of the back-to-back set. Over his last nine appearances, he's recorded two goals, an assist, five hits, a blocked shot and four PIM while averaging 11:29 of ice time.
