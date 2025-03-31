Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Sunday, March 30

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The National Hockey League has a total of eight games on the schedule for Sunday. We have four puck drops of 4 p.m. ET or earlier, so we'll avoid those games so you have more time to put together your parlay opporunities. We'll especially focus on the San Jose Sharks-Los Angeles Sharks at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. We'll put together a handful of parlay opportunities, as we look to build bankroll for the remainder of the regular season and the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Let's get started.

Best NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for

Sunday, March 30

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Anaheim Ducks

The Maple Leafs (44-25-4) wrap up their three-game California road trip against the Ducks (32-32-8) at Honda Center. Puck drop at 8 p.m. ET can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

Toronto suffered a 6-5 shootout loss to open the trip against the San Jose Sharks, and the Leafs embarrassingly were swept in the two-game regular-season series with the Sharks. The Leafs bounced back with a 3-1 victory over the Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

The Leafs and Kings were scoreless in the first period before Alex Laferriere scored at 1:57 of the second period to give L.A. the lead. In the third period, Auston Matthews leveled the score 1-1 on a shorthanded goal, while John Tavares stayed hot with a power-play goal and an empty-net marker. Anthony Stolarz made 35 saves on 36 shots, so Joseph Woll (24-13-1, 2.80 GAA, .905 SV%, 1 SO) is expected to get the nod.

The Ducks outlasted the New York Rangers 5-4 in OT on Friday, a second straight win over an Eastern Conference foe. Anaheim topped the Boston Bruins 6-2 on Wednesday. The Over has cashed in three in a row, and five of the past six outings.

For the totals, the Over has hit in four of the past five games for the Maple Leafs, while going 12-5-1 in the past 18 outings.

These teams met at Scotiabank Arena on Dec. 12, with the Leafs edging the Ducks 3-2 as Woll outlasted Lukas Dostal, Sunday's likely starter. Max Pacioretty had two goals, including the game-winning goal, while William Nylander had a goal, too, with a helper to Patches. Frank Vatrano scored a power-play goal, and Jackson LaCombe had a goal for the visitors. Dostal ended up with 30 saves in the road loss.

The Maple Leafs are a solid moderate favorite on the road, and we'll lean Over based on Toronto's trends, even though we had an Under in the first meeting.

Maple Leafs ML (-165 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Over 6 Goals (-124 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings

The Sharks (20-43-9) and Kings (40-23-9) meet at Crypto.com Arena for the fourth and final regular-season meetings. Puck drop is set for 10 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN.

The Sharks have been irritating to the divisional rival Kings, winning two of three previous meetings this season.

San Jose embarrassed Los Angeles 7-2 as heavy underdogs (+210) on Nov. 25 at SAP Center in San Jose, while the Sharks took care of the Over (5.5) on their own. The Sharks were on the short end of a 6-1 loss to the New York Rangers, although Cameron Lund got the fans off their hands with a power-play goal, his first NHL career marker.

The Sharks are still 2-1-0 in the past three games, and the Over has cashed in two in a row.

The Kings have scored just one goal in the past two games, getting outscored by the Leafs and Colorado Avalanche by a 7-1 margin. The Under has cashed in three straight games for the Kings, while hitting at an 8-2 clip in the past 10 outings.

While the Sharks have surprised the Kings a couple of time, San Jose is still just 8-20-7 this season, while the Kings are 26-4-4. Look for L.A. to exact a little revenge here.

Kings -1.5 (-143 at BetRivers Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-127 at BetRivers Sportsbook)

Best NHL Parlays Today

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+672 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Maple Leafs ML (-170) at Ducks

Over 6.5 (+104) - Maple Leafs at Ducks

Over 5.5 (-132) - Kings vs. Sharks

Kings -1.5 (-154) vs. Sharks

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+161 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Maple Leafs ML (-170) at Ducks

Kings -1.5 (-154) vs. Sharks

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+258 at FanDuel Sportsbook)