Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carter Verhaeghe headshot

Carter Verhaeghe News: Not playing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 8:53am

Verhaeghe (rest) will not be available Thursday versus Detroit, per Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post.

Verhaeghe has been slumping of late, going 13 games without a goal before scoring his 18th of the season Wednesday versus Toronto. The 29-year-old forward is likely to play Saturday versus Buffalo. Look for Jesper Boqvist to re-enter the lineup in place of Verhaeghe versus Detroit.

Carter Verhaeghe
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now