Casey Cizikas News: Two-point effort in loss

Cizikas scored a shorthanded goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

His efforts briefly gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead midway through the second period, but the rest of the offense went cold. Cizikas snapped a nine-game point drought and an 11-game goal drought with the performance, and on the season he's produced six goals and 14 points in 71 appearances. While his 186 hits are two shy of his career high, his minus-15 rating would be a career worst.