FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are four games on Monday's slate with Panthers at Rangers serving as the marquee matchup between two teams fighting for playoff position. The Rangers should have the upper hand since they've been one of the league's best teams since December while the Panthers are still trying to find their rhythm under Paul Maurice.

Other games including the Sabres' high-power offense visiting Jake Oettinger and the Stars, and the struggling Islanders paying visit to the Maple Leafs. Note the Sabres at Stars and Blue Jackets at Flames games start a little later and available for play separately on the After Hours slate.

GOALIES

Ilya Samsonov, TOR vs. NYI ($6,500): This should be a strong value play with the Leafs on a bit of a roll. Samsonov's gone 2-0-1 in his past three starts and expected to start again with Matt Murray struggling. The Isles have struggled lately, winning just twice since Jan. 1.

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. CBJ ($7,200): Backup Dan Vladar should also be a good choice. The Jackets are not strong offensively despite having some scoring talent, and their goaltending has been among the league's worst since the beginning of the season. The Jackets have lost six of their past eight games and six of their past seven meetings against the Flames over the past five years.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. FLA ($8,200): The Panthers are expected to start third-string Alex Lyon for the third straight game with Sergei Bobrovsky injured and Spencer Knight assigned to the AHL. The Panthers won both games, but Lyon also allowed five goals in those two games. The Panthers offense this season has taken a huge step back from last season and the Rangers have a distinct advantage in net.

VALUE PLAYS

Casey Cizikas, NYI at TOR ($3,600): Cizikas is a grinding, checking line player, but there may be some offensive upside as a value play since he's skating on the first line with Mathew Barzal. They'll have Anders Lee on the other wing since the Isles tend to split up Lee and Brock Nelson to shake up their offense. The Leafs will be a tough opponent but with only four games there are few value plays.

Wyatt Johnston, BUF at DAL ($4,100): Roope Hintz's status is still questionable for Monday's game as of Sunday night, which means Johnston will likely remain the No. 2 center between Jamie Benn and Ty Dellandrea. Johnston has scored a point in consecutive games while the Sabres have given up at least three goals in four of their past five games.

LINE STACKS

Flames vs. Blue Jackets

Elias Lindholm (C - $6,900), Dillon Dube (W - $5,000), Tyler Toffoli (W - $7,000)

Dube and Toffoli are coming off two-point games against the Lightning while Lindholm has scored five points in his past five games. They face a Jackets team that has a .888 save percentage, fourth-worst in the league.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Fox, NYR vs. FLA ($7,400): Fox has been a steady presence on the Rangers blue line all season, and he faces a good matchup against the Panthers and their third-string goalie. He's scored two goals and eight assists in his past nine games.

Brandon Montour, FLA at NYR ($7,200): Beating Shesterkin and the Rangers will be tough, but note Aaron Ekblad's status for Monday's game is questionable. Should he miss time, look for Montour to quarterback PP1 on his own and take up a chunk of minutes left by Ekblad's absence. Montour is on a five-game point streak and he's been the Panthers' most consistent defender this season.

