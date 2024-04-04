DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has nine games scheduled, consisting of five 7:00 p.m. ET starts, three getting underway at 8:00 p.m. ET and one beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Los Angeles (at San Jose), Winnipeg (vs. Calgary), NY Islanders (at Columbus) and Nashville (vs. St. Louis) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. Lightning-Canadiens is the lone matchup that has the Over/Under set for 6.5 goals. The only contests below 6.0 goals are Bruins-Hurricanes (5.5), Flames-Jets (5.5) and Kings-Sharks (5.5).

GOALIES

Matt Tomkins, TB at MON ($8,000): Tomkins is expected to get the second half of Tampa Bay's back-to-back because of a lower-body injury to Jonas Johansson. The 29-year-old Tomkins made 23 saves in a 5-3 win over the Canadiens on Nov. 7.

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. BOS ($7,800): Andersen has stopped 179 of 187 shots during his seven-game winning streak. He has held the opposition to two goals or fewer in each of his seven starts since returning to action from a blood clotting issue. Andersen has also gone 16-3-1 versus the Bruins in his career with a 2.11 GAA and a .937 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Sidney Crosby, PIT at WAS ($8,500): Crosby has accumulated seven goals, 13 assists and 31 shots in his last 11 contests. He has piled up four goals and four assists during a four-game point spree. Additionally, Crosby has three tallies, one helper and 14 shots in three appearances versus Washington this season.

Filip Forsberg, NSH vs. STL ($8,300): Forsberg racked up 12 goals and 23 points in 13 games during March. He didn't pick up a point in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Boston despite being credited with five shots on target. Forsberg should be able to bounce back on Thursday. He has three goals, two assists and eight shots in his two previous contests versus St. Louis this season.

Kevin Fiala, LA at SJ ($6,000): Fiala has five goals, six assists and 18 shots across his last nine contests. He has five power-play points (one goal, four assists) during that time. Fiala also has one goal, four helpers and 11 shots in three previous meetings with the Sharks this campaign.

Vladimir Tarasenko, FLA at OTT ($4,000): Tarasenko has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 13 games with the Panthers since being acquired from Ottawa. He has three goals and four assists across his past six outings. He has the potential to be a good value play against his former team.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Kings at Sharks

Anze Kopitar (C - $5,200), Adrian Kempe (W - $6,500), Quinton Byfield (W -$4,400)

Kopitar has produced eight goals, 13 points and 19 shots across his past 10 outings. He has been held off the scoresheet a mere three times during that stretch. Kempe has generated four goals, 11 helpers and 38 shots over his last 11 appearances. Byfield has collected four assists and 13 shots in seven games heading into Thursday's action.

The top line of the Kings has plenty of bang for the buck upside Thursday versus a San Jose team that sits 32nd in the league in goals against per (3.96) and shots against per game (34.9) this campaign.

Islanders at Blue Jackets

Bo Horvat (C - $6,700), Mathew Barzal (W - $6,900), Casey Cizikas ($3,000)

Horvat has two goals on six shots in two games entering Thursday's slate. Barzal has two assists during that span to give him three goals and seven points in his past seven contests. Cizikas has chipped in four helpers in his last four outings.

The first line of the Islanders should be able to remain productive against a Columbus squad that ranks 31st in the league in goals against per game (3.61) and shots against per game (34.0) this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TB at MON ($6,400): Hedman has compiled three goals, 12 points, 26 shots and 15 blocked shots across his past 10 contests. He also has four assists and four shots in three games against the Canadiens in 2023-24.

John Carlson, WAS vs. PIT ($6,300): Carlson has registered three goals and six assists in his past nine outings. He also has six power-play points (three goals, three assists), 25 shots and 20 blocks during that period.

