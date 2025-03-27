Fantasy Hockey
Chandler Stephenson headshot

Chandler Stephenson Injury: Not quite ready to return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Stephenson (upper body) practiced in a normal jersey, but he won't make his return Thursday against Edmonton, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Stephenson is probably close now that he's eligible for contact, so perhaps he'll play Saturday versus Dallas. He has 11 goals and 48 points in 69 appearances in 2024-25. When Stephenson is ready to return, Shane Wright might slip out of the top six.

