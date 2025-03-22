Fantasy Hockey
Chandler Stephenson headshot

Chandler Stephenson Injury: Out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Stephenson (undisclosed) will not play Saturday against the Oilers, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.

Coach Dan Bylsma didn't give many details on Stephenson's injury -- the veteran winger did not return ahead of the third period in Seattle's last game Wednesday. Stephenson has 11 goals and 48 points in 69 games this season. The Kraken's next game is Tuesday at home against the Flames.

Chandler Stephenson
Seattle Kraken
