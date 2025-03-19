Fantasy Hockey
Chandler Stephenson headshot

Chandler Stephenson Injury: Won't finish contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Stephenson (undisclosed) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Wild.

The Kraken did not provide an explanation for Stephenson's absence, but he was ruled out at the start of the third period. It's unclear if he'll be available for Saturday's game versus the Oilers. If not, Tye Kartye will likely get back in the lineup, while Shane Wright could pick up extra ice time.

Chandler Stephenson
Seattle Kraken
