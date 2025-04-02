Chandler Stephenson News: Deposits goal in win

Stephenson scored a goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.

Stephenson earned his first point in three games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 30-year-old center's goal was his first since March 8 versus the Flyers. For the season, he's at 12 goals, 49 points, 68 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating across 72 appearances. Stephenson should be able to reach the 50-point mark for the third straight year, but his usefulness in fantasy is limited since he is only strongly effective in assists and power-play points.