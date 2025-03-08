Fantasy Hockey
Chandler Stephenson

Chandler Stephenson News: Nets 100th NHL goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 4:31pm

Stephenson scored a shorthanded goal in a 4-1 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Stephenson stole the puck from Sean Couturier at center ice, broke in alone and beat Samuel Ersson's blocker side with 22 seconds in the second period. It was Stephenson's 100th goal in the NHL. He has only four points (two goals, two assists) in his last 11 games, but he's still on a mid-50-point pace. He still doesn't shoot much, but Stephenson is great at faceoffs, winning the sixth-most puck drops (630) and posting a 52.2 winning percentage.

