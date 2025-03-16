Chandler Stephenson News: Plucks apple in overtime loss

Stephenson notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Stephenson extended his point streak to five games when he helped out on a Jani Nyman tally in the first period. During that streak, Stephenson has a goal and five helpers. This was his first power-play point since Feb. 8 versus the Flames. For the season, the 30-year-old center is up to 11 goals, 36 assists, 18 power-play points, 65 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 32 hits and a minus-10 rating over 67 appearances.