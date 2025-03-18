Chandler Stephenson News: Riding six-game point streak

Stephenson logged an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Stephenson extended his point streak to six games (one goal, six helpers) when he set up Jordan Eberle's game-tying goal in the second period. The 30-year-old Stephenson is once again excelling as a playmaker on the Kraken's second line. He has brought veteran stability in that role throughout the campaign, earning 48 points with 66 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 68 appearances. It's a similar pace to what he had in Vegas during the 2023-24 regular season (51 points in 75 contests).