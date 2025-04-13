Charlie Coyle News: Three points in comeback win

Coyle scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Coyle ended the regular season hot, earning two goals and nine assists during a six-game point streak. He was at the heart of the Avalanche's comeback effort in Sunday's win, with his goal standing as the game-winner. The veteran center concludes the regular season with 17 goals, 18 assists, 115 shots on net, 108 hits, 61 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 83 appearances between the Avalanche and the Bruins. He's played an elevated role recently, but Coyle should be locked in as the third-line center once the postseason begins.