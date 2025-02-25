Chris Kreider Injury: Game-time decision

Kreider (upper body) will be a game-time decision against the Islanders on Tuesday, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Kreider participated in Tuesday's morning skate after being a late scratch for Sunday's 5-3 victory over the Penguins. He has generated 17 goals, 21 points, 120 shots on net and 60 hits in 48 appearances this season. The Rangers recalled Brennan Othmann from AHL Hartford on Monday, and he could play against the Islanders if Kreider is unavailable.