Chris Kreider News: Nets power-play tally in loss

Kreider scored a power-play goal on three shots, added four hits and went minus-2 in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

The goal was Kreider's first in two games since he was scratched Dec. 23 versus the Devils. The 33-year-old got open in the slot and buried a pass from Artemi Panarin to tie the game at 5:19 of the third period, but the Rangers failed to pull ahead. Kreider's up to 12 goals, one assist, 89 shots on net, 51 hits and a minus-9 rating over 32 appearances. He's not out of the woods yet with trade rumors swirling and the Rangers' season spiraling downward, so fantasy managers may want to consider other wingers to fill out their rosters.