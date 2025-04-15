Chris Kreider News: Two helpers in Monday's win

Kreider provided two assists in Monday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Playmaking has not been much of a thing for Kreider this year -- this was his first multi-assist effort of the campaign. He's produced three goals and three assists over his last 12 outings despite seeing bottom-six minutes for much of that stretch. The winger is at 21 goals, seven helpers, 151 shots on net, 79 hits and a minus-8 rating through 67 appearances.